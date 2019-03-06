Family of fire victims file lawsuit against Emera Maine

Tthe family of two people who died in a fire in Bar Harbor last spring has filed a lawsuit against Emera Maine claiming the company is responsible for causing the fire.

79-year-old Erlene Harding and her son, 57-year-old Leroy Harding, died when the blaze destroyed their farmhouse.

Erlene Harding's husband and another son were injured.

Investigators said they couldn't determine how the fire started.

The family contends that in the days before the fire, a large surge of energy was supplied by Emera to numerous homes in the area.

The lawsuit alleges the power surge caused severe damage to equipment including meters and was the direct result of incorrect wiring by those working with or for Emera.

The documents state that power to the Hardings' home was interrupted the night before the fire and that Erlene Harding's husband heard a loud pop before he discovered the fire in the basement.

The lawsuit states Emera sent a letter to customers denying claims and disclaiming responsibility calling the surge an "Act of God" caused by a tree falling on a power line.

Emera Maine issues a statement this afternoon: "Emera Maine's focus is always the safety of our customers and reliability of the electrical system, and we made ourselves available to support the State Fire Marshal's Office investigation."

