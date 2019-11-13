Family of fire captain killed in Farmington explosion hires law firm to investigate

The family of a Farmington firefighter who died in an explosion two months ago wants to investigate the incident with the help of a Lewiston law firm.

The Sun Journal reports lawyers can then consider whether to pursue legal action in the case.

68-year-old Michael Bell was a 30-year-member of the department when he was killed in September.

The LEAP, Incorporated building exploded after a leak in the propane line under the parking lot.

Six other fire fighters and the LEAP maintenance supervisor were injured.

The newspaper reports a lawyer for Berman & Simmons said the family hired the law firm to work with experts to better understand what happened.

He told the Sun Journal then the firm can determine how to hold those responsible for what lead up to the explosion as they "pursue justice for the (Bell) family and the community more broadly."