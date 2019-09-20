Family of fallen firefighter to hold private funeral service

Fire investigators have completed their work at the site of Monday's explosion at the LEAP Incorporated building in Farmington.

The property, which was destroyed, has been turned over to its owners and their insurance company.

One of Farmington's firefighters was killed in the blast that left six other firefighters and a maintenance worker injured.

Three firefighters remain hospitalized.

Fire Chief Terry Bell, the brother of Captain Michael Bell who was killed in the blast, remains in critical condition.

Michael Bell's family says they'll hold a private funeral service, and a tribute service will be hosted by the fire department later.

Captain Scott Baxter also remains in critical condition while his father, Firefighter Theodore Baxter's is now said to be in fair condition.

Next week, investigators will conduct more interviews.

They'll continue to analyze things gathered from the scene to try to figure out what led to the explosion.

