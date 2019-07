An interesting family stopped by a downtown Camden store recently.

The store manager at Planet Toys tells us she was alone in the store...or so she thought.

She heard a noise that sounded like someone using one of the musical toys in the store.

The noise - quacking - actually began to get louder, and out walked a mama duck and four of her ducklings.

The family walked in one door and out the other, heading down the sidewalk to check out what else downtown Camden has to offer.