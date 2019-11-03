Family of 5 escapes house fire in Fort Fairfield

A family of five was able to escape a house fire in Fort Fairfield Saturday thanks to working to smoke detectors.

Crews arrived to the home on Fort Hill Road just after midnight.

Firefighters from over a dozen towns helped stop the fire, saving a nearby garage.

"Upon arrival, the house was fully evolved. The firefighters were able to make a quick attack and stop the fire to save the garage and the car. All the occupants in the home got out safely,” said Fort Fairfield Fire Chief, Vince Baldwin.

We're told the family lost two dogs and one cat in the blaze.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a cause.

