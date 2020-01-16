Local physician surrenders license after allegedly writing hundreds of fraudulent prescriptions

A Hancock county doctor will no longer be allowed to practice medicine in the state.

The Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine says Doctor Brandt Rice, a family medicine specialist and former Blue Hill resident, had agreed to permanently surrender his license.

Rice allegedly issued more than 200 fraudulent prescriptions for controlled substances in Maine between 2014 and 2017.

Last year he was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute Oxycodone in Montgomery County, Maryland where he also practiced.

According to Maryland media, he was charged there with forging 316 prescriptions and possessing a controlled dangerous substance.

Rice practiced in Brooklin, Maine.