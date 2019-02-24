Family from Hampden fire loses everything, sets up GoFundME

Four people who lost their home in a fire in Hampden yesterday are looking for the support of the community.

The fire broke out just after 3 in the morning on Main Road North.

Several crews responded to the scene.

Everyone made it out safely but, their home is a total loss.

"We have set up a Go Fund Me page to try to help get enough money to get into somewhere because come tomorrow are going to be sleeping in our truck with our two dogs. It's hard to ask this from people but anything will help really."

No word yet on what caused the fire.

If you wish to help out the family, you can visit the link to the Go Fund Me, https://www.gofundme.com/qrfr6j-recovering-from-a-house-fire?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_dn_cpgnstaticsmall_r&fbclid=IwAR1rEtk8D0iM0vQvMTWufCKmVJZfFQVT8cm3y5q7TR-qXgrxi8JvZMc1ZfY

