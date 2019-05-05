Family attacked by animal on Lisbon walking path

Police said a family was attacked by an animal Saturday evening while on a Lisbon walking path.

The attack happened around 6:30 p.m.

The unknown animal is believed to have been a dog or coyote weighing roughly 80 pounds, according to officials.

Police said the animal attacked a girl, 11, who suffered bite injuries to her leg.

The girl's mother suffered an injury to her hand, reportedly losing a piece of her finger.

Her husband also was injured on his hand after he tried to remove the animal from his spouse's hand.

The family had a dog with them at the time of the attack and it was not bitten.

The family members are being treated for their injuries, and for any signs of rabies, at the hospital.

Lisbon police will be patrolling through the walking path the next several days as the investigation continues.

Police said that, if you see a dog that is not with its owner or a coyote, in the area, call authorities.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact police at 207-353-2500.