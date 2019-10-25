Family and friends of Melissa Sousa hold vigil to honor her life

Family and close friends of Melissa Sousa held a vigil outside of her home in Waterville Friday morning.

Tears, hugs, and stories filled the day.

Folks came out to remember her for woman she was.

"This is Melissa as a mom," said Megan Legasse, Melissa's best friend and coworker, while holding up pictures of Melissa and her 8-year-old twin daughters. "These are the girls. This is who Melissa was. Melissa is not the girlfriend of a monster -- she's Melissa."

"She was an amazing mother," said Melissa's aunt April Sibert. "She never did nothing wrong by those girls. Those girls were her life. That's why she stayed with him."

"She's the girl who will say the things you don't expect her to say," said Legasse. "You know, the one who will spit out weird things and you just go, 'Yup, yup, you just said that.' And we're grateful for those moments. We're all grateful to have had those moments with her to remember all the little things she said."

Melissa's family says they're devastated.

"We haven't slept for days, crying," said Sibert. "My sister's just a mess. She didn't expect this. He's just a nightmare. He's a devil."

Family says that they especially want two things: justice for Melissa and to get her two girls back to the family.

"People have been treating them good but they need my sister," said Sibert. "They need to be home with the family. And that's all we want is for the kids to be home with the family. We'll do anything possible to get them girls home. We have a whole house ready for them to come home and we just need them home."

We're told that the girls, who they say are in foster care with the state, talked to their grandmother Thursday night, and they're doing alright, but they just want to go home with their grandmother.

"These are the faces that need to be remembered," said Legasse, referring to Melissa's daughters. "These are the faces that matter."

The family plans on having the funeral here in Maine but wants to bury Melissa in Massachusetts next to her grandmother.

They have set up a GoFundMe page to help with the funeral costs and the well-being of the daughters.