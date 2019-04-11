Family and friends gather for 100th birthday party in Bangor

A major life milestone reached by a woman in Bangor...

100 years ago Thursday, Elizabeth Narvonis was born.

She celebrated the occasion at Ross Manor surrounded by family and friends.

They sang to her and there was cake.

Here's the thing.. Elizabeth is allergic to chocolate, but she loves it...

So she sneaked some, got a little itchy... then had a simple birthday request of her son....

"Just scratch my back," said Elizabeth. "That's all I ask."

She says after hitting 100.. She plans on making it to 110....