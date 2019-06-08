Family Fun Day is put on by the Penobscot County Conservation Association

Kids had the chance to explore the outdoors with the Penobscot County Conservation Association this weekend.

This is the 10th year the Conservation Club has held their Family Fun Day.

The event exposes kids to outsider activities and conserving wildlife.

Kids participated in activities including seeing live owls, shooting pellet guns, and canoeing.

“A lot of kids these days don’t have the opportunity to have someone mentor them in the outsiders,” says Barry Burgason, Pres. of the Conservation Club. “We quite frankly get a lot of families with a single mom who wants to expose her kids to the outdoors. And this is a way to do it where we’re here, the club members are here, the different clubs that participate and come to help us out. They’re also here to share their expertise and just enjoy the kids, and give the kids the basic information. Hopefully, stimulate something for the future with them.”

The club also holds an ice fishing event for kids in February.

