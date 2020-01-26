Families get a chance to practice ice fishing

Families got to practice ice fishing on Pickerel Pond Sunday morning.

The Maine Youth Fish and Game Association put together a special family fishing event, where kids could learn all about ice fishing and even get a chance to catch a fish or two.

Volunteers were present to help anyone that needed tips, with bait and fishing holes specially provided.

The association's presidents hoped that the event will encourage kids to explore and appreciate the outdoors.

"It's about teaching the kids how to enjoy the outdoors, whether they like hunting or fishing or hiking or archery, we do all that here at our summer camps and during our events,” says Travis Roy, Pres. of the MYFGA. “So it's just about finding something they like in the outdoors, a chance to enjoy it, especially for their families."

"We're in a time where a lot of kids love electronics, and it's all indoors sitting on electronics,” says Hannah Sirois, Pres. of the MFGA youth board. “Kids don't know how amazing the outdoors is and how much fun you can have exploring and everything, and I just think kids really should get that experience to go outdoors and have fun."

For those that missed the fun don't worry, the MYFGA will be holding a second fishing day on February 8th.

