Families First Coronavirus Response Act explained

The U.S. Department of Labor has published guidance to help explain the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

That act takes effect on April 1st.

The act will help by giving American businesses with less than 500 employees funds to provide employees with paid leave.

This will be for either the employee's own health needs or to care for family members.

Workers will not be forced to choose between their paychecks and the public health measures needed to fight COVID-19.

The Maine Department of Labor will also be holding a remote public hearing on the proposed rules on Wednesday, April 15th from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

Anyone interested in speaking will have 3 minutes to share their thoughts.

For more information and to see the laws enforced you can go to dol.gov.