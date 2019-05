A transitional housing facility will be open in Ellsworth this Fall by the non-profit organization, Families First Community Center.

Terri Ouellette who helps to run the organization was a guest during our TV5 Morning News on Friday. She sat down with Joy Hollowell to explain some of the functions of the FFCC and their dire need for Volunteers.

For more information call 664-3586 or email sally.daniels2@gmail.com