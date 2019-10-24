Famed novelist Joe Hill, headlines Blue Hill Literary Arts Festival

Famed novelist, Joe Hill was a special guest on TV5 Morning News on Thursday, along with Founder of the Blue Hill Literary Arts Festival, Sarah Pebworth. They sat down with Brian Sullivan to talk about the four-day event, while Hill gave us an insight into some of his new projects.

"Parkland" author Dave Cullen and novelists Joe Hill and Elizabeth Hand will be the evening speakers at Word, the literary arts festival making its third appearance in Blue Hill October 24-27.

Word's daytime schedule will include conversations with New Yorker television critic Emily Nussbaum and Maria Russo, children's book editor for The New York Times Book Review, as well as workshops for adults and children and the popular Poetry Crawl through downtown Blue Hill. A panel discussion organized by the Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance will address ethics in memoir.

The Washington Post described "Parkland" as "one of the most uplifting books you'll read all year."

Cullen will kick the festival off at the Bay School's Emlen Hall Friday, October 25, at 7 p.m., in conversation with Brook Ewing Minner, host of the Bookworm show on WERU-FM. Abigail Jakub of Blue Hill, a College of the Atlantic student who was involved in 2018 "get out the vote" activities in Hancock County, will join them onstage for a portion of the evening.

The following evening, October 26, Joe Hill and Elizabeth Hand will appear at 7 p.m. in the Blue Hill Congregational Church. They will be interviewed by Laura Miller, Slate books and cultural columnist.