False negative tests has Maine CDC changing recommendations

False negative tests for COVID-19 has the Maine CDC making a new recommendation to doctors.

The head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah says you can take a positive test to the bank.

However, there have been cases with the Abbott testing system that say a patient doesn't have it - but in fact does.

"That's why Maine CDC has continued to communicate with physicians and healthcare providers that if they believe that a particular individual strongly has all the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, if their clinical suspicion for COVID is high and they run that patient sample on the Abbott device and it comes back negative, they should look upon that with a question mark," said Shah on Friday.

He says in those cases, they should immediately treat that patient as if they were COVID positive.

They've also asked doctors and clinicians to send a nasal swab sample so they can run a confirmation test.