Fallen soldier has bridge dedicated to his memory in Orono

A bridge in Orono was dedicated to Army Staff Sergeant Brandon Silk on Friday afternoon.

Staff Sergeant Silk was killed in Afghanistan in 2010.

Dozens attended the ceremony to honor his memory and sacrifice.

"The outpouring over the years...Patriotism is very much alive in the state of Maine," said Mark Silk, the father of Staff Sergeant Brandon Silk. "There's a lot of pride in our country and I see that a lot. And even here in Orono there's a lot of pride."

State lawmakers and others spoke about Staff Sergeant Silk and his impact on his community.

Afterwards his family got a close up view of the plaques on the bridge in his name.