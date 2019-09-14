Fall tradition comes back to Aroostook County

Pumpkins, dolls, and other homemade and homegrown goodies were available at the Harvest Festival in Houlton.

Deborah Wynes said, "It's a wonderful atmosphere. Friendly people. It's nice to just get out and be outside and meet everyone."

People gathered in Market square to browse homemade and homegrown goodies. According to Angela Wotton, a board member for the Houlton Community Market, there is a wide variety of things for sale.

"Well it's fall. So orchards look beautiful," Angela Wotton with the Houlton Community Market said. "We have lots of apples and pears and squash and pumpkins and lots of great root vegetables that you can find here."

Wotton says that having a farmers market like this is important because it brings communities together.

Wotton added, "I mean it's every Saturday we, downtown Houlton, turns into this vibrant little community it's very much just a social aspect for people. They come and they visit, you build relationships with your customers. It's just it's a really good community-building service as well as people eating great food."

Tessa Flannery, Market Master, said, "It also really allows us to have a nice venue with a lot of other vendors where we can complement each other's products.

Deborah: It's a real need for the people. People enjoy coming out here and buying fresh produce and homemade items and it's just a great time to get out and about and see everybody."

Marie Taft is at the harvest festival through the Maine Harvest Bucks Program. She was there working on a kids market program, kids get a two dollar voucher to buy produce if they do an activity or try some of the produce at the market.

Taft explained, "We also at the beginning of the season, we have a bunch of little booklets we had made out. They come and put a sticker in it the booklet, do the activity, I give them the token and then they can make their purchases."

Wotton adds that they will continue to have this every Saturday until Columbus day