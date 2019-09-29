Fall tourism continues to be an economic driver in Aroostook County

Aroostook County has four distinct seasons, but fall continues to be one of the most beautiful, with countless opportunities for tourists looking to have fun.

Tourism continues to be an economic driver throughout the state, and particularly this time of year in Aroostook County.

Jon Gulliver, Director of Community Relations at Northern Maine Development Commission, says this year is on track to match or exceed last year's numbers.

“In 2018, Aroostook County had 1.46 million tourists. That was up 6.6 percent from 2017. Fall tourism makes up a big chunk of that. According to the Maine Office of tourism, we had about 550,000 visitors in Aroostook County for the fall season, which goes from about early foliage all the way to the middle of December,” explained Gulliver.

While hunting continues to attract many visitors to the area, folks are also venturing to The County for other traditional activities, including the harvesting of crops.

“We see the hotels and motels see more lodgings, which is great. Hunting is still a major component of our tourism industry here. But again, we also have the non-hook and bullet tourism, where we have people up just looking at the leaves, looking at the trees. Agri-tourism is becoming bigger as well. People will come up just to watch the potato harvest,” said Gulliver.

LaNiece Sirois, Executive Director of the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce, says the first weekend in October will be an ideal time to be in central Aroostook.

“If somebody wanted to come up and visit northern Maine, see the beautiful fall foliage, climb Haystack, go to Aroostook State Park, get your pictures, attend the Haunted Woods Walk, go to the Brewfest, the PD is having an open house, Northern Light is having a health fair. That weekend is jam packed. That would be the time for tourism to really peak that weekend,” said Sirois.

Gulliver says what's common for those living here serves as a draw for those from away - something communities should continue to promote.

“Fall has been a very active time for our hotels and restaurants and it's an area where we might see growth in the future as well,” said Gulliver.

With so much to offer, Sirois and Gulliver agree, fall is a great time to visit Aroostook.