Fall exhibition open at local art museum

What is the relationship between artists and museums?

That was just one question answered Wednesday evening at a panel discussion at the University of Maine Museum of Art.

Two artists were on hand to give insight into the curatorial process. Folks were also able to get a glimpse of what it's like to make an exhibition.

The fall exhibition is titled "Studio Visit" and opened to the public on September 13th.

It's free to get into the museum.

Executive Director of the Museum, George Kinghorn, said, "It's really wonderful because we are able to open our doors so that all can come and enjoy seeing original works of art in the museum's wonderful collection.

Local artist, Nina Jerome, said, "Having an opportunity to share what you do with other people just feels like this should happen. This is really important."

For more information, head to https://umma.umaine.edu/