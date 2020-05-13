Fake bills in circulation throughout Millinocket, according to police

The Millinocket Police Department wants to make everyone aware of a large number of counterfeit one hundred dollar bills currently circulating throughout the area.

According to police, they are extremely hard to tell apart from a 'good bill', but do have the words 'replica' displayed twice on the top and bottom corners.

It's believed there is more than 10-thousand dollars in fake money out there.

Anyone who finds the counterfeit money or has information about where it's coming from, should call their local police department.