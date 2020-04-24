"Faith not Fear" bracelet campaign looking for sponsors

Janell Bags in Newport is making leather bracelets with a positive message for healthcare providers.

The bracelets are hand cut, and stamped with words “Faith, Not Fear.”

The company is looking for sponsorship to cover enough bracelets to give to every nurse at St. Joes hospital in Bangor- about 400 in all, and the company will then donate a bracelet to every doctor.

They’ve already sent 55 bracelets to a hospital in Atlanta, and are working on 150 more for healthcare workers in West Virginia

“We were contacted by the wife of an ICU nurse, that was actually from another state, and she was getting care packages together for nurses there,” said Janell Fox, Owner of Janell Bags. “We got to thinking we’d love to do something local just to thank people on the front lines.”

Bracelets are on sale for the general public as well. If you’d like to purchase one, or sponsor a bracelet for the nurses at St Joes, visit janellbags.com