Faith and community leaders organize protests around Trumps visit

Maine faith leaders and community organizers are planning protests during President Trump's visit to the state tomorrow.

Organizers stress that the gatherings will be peaceful and practice social distancing.

The two planned locations are the parking lot next to the Congregational church in Dover-Foxcroft.

And the Wayfair parking lot near the Bangor International Airport.

Faith leaders expressed disgust with how Trump is handling the aftermath of George Floyd's death and worry over his visit to the state.

Rev. Dr. Malcolm Himschoot, Co-pastor of the Church of Universal Fellowship in Orono, spoke during a press event about the upcoming protests.

"The people are anxious and stressed out because Trump is coming to Maine. They've asked us their faith leaders to come out in the face of racism and state violence. In the face of division that is coming from the top down which is so harmful and so hurtful to people. They've asked us to proclaim a gospel that is better than that. Young and old they've asked us to show up."

Police in Dover-Foxcroft posted a statement to Facebook asking protestors to be respectful of the town and it's residents.

