Fairy wands take over Bangor park for a fun day event

Kids dusted off their wings and prepared their fairy wands for a fun day in Bangor.

The Briar Patch hosted their second annual fairy fun day for kids and their families in Norumbega park.

The event included a special story time, a tea party and face painting.

They ended the day with a fairy parade to show off their outfits in downtown Bangor.

"It's a really wonderful time and it is so great to see everybody out in their fairy costumes and we'll have a little fairy parade. So, everyone is grabbing some treats and some tea and they're having a great time."

The Briar Patch says they hope to keep hosting the event for years to come.

