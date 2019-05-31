Fairfield school board members backtrack on restructuring plan

The SAD 49 school board says they heard the concerns from their community and have backtracked on a restructuring plan.

The contracts of three former administrators, including the Lawrence High School principal, were bought out as part of that plan.

Those buyouts cost more than $400,000.

The Morning Sentinel reports the school district has now taken steps to rehire for two of the three positions.

The plan to restructure was initially approved due to the cost savings it would generate.

The superintendent's performance is being reviewed by the board, but he expressed his support for halting the restructuring for the time being.

Citizens will vote on the school budget on June 11th.