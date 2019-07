A Fairfield man caught selling drugs at his home has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.

32-year-old Christopher Chrysler pleaded guilty earlier this month.

He was arrested in March after authorities searched his home on Mountain Avenue.

That's where they seized heroin and drug dealing equipment.

The Somerset County Sheriff said at the time Chrysler's arrest was part of a larger investigation into heroin being sold from homes throughout the county.