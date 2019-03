A Fairfield man is behind bars after police say they found evidence that he was selling drugs at his home.

Early Tuesday morning a team of deputies entered the Mountain Avenue home of 32-year-old Christopher Chrysler.

They say they seized heroin along with digital scales, drug packing material, drug related documentation, and paraphernalia from his home.

Chrysler faces charges of aggravated trafficking and drug possession.

He's being held on $50,000 bail.