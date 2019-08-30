Fairfield man who tried to have pregnant wife killed back in court

A Fairfield man who went to prison for hiring a hit man to murder his pregnant wife was in court in Bangor Friday.

42-year-old Victor Frascone is accused of violating probation.

In 2006, he was convicted of criminal solicitation and spent seven years in prison.

He was then put on probation for six years.

We're told he's violated probation as least three times since.

"In the case that he has his initial appearance on August 26th, he was alleged to have made a threat on his significant other here that he was going to have her family killed,” explained Penobscot County District Attorney, Marianne Lynch.

Frascone is being held without bail.

He’s due back in court in October.

