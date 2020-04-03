Fairfield Police Department has an art challenge for you

As we all try to practice social distancing, the Fairfield Police Department has moved its patrol section to the Community Center.

Well, the walls at their new office are pretty bare, so they came up with a great idea for how you can help bring some life into the space.

Introducing the Fairfield Police Department COVID-19 art challenge.

They're asking folks to color or draw pictures to hang up on the walls.

You can even consider it art class for the day!

They say once it's safe again, they want to get everyone together for an art show so everyone can see all of the masterpieces they receive.

