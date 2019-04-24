Fairfield High School students hold peaceful protest in support of their former principal

Hundreds of students marched out of Lawrence High School in Fairfield this morning to protest what they say was the forced resignation of their principal.

Students say they found out over April break their principal would not be returning.

They say Superintendent Reza Namin claims former principal Mark Campbell resigned voluntarily.

The school board voted in January for a restructuring plan that eliminated the principal positions at the High School and Junior High.

Students say they want answers and more transparency from the school board.

"Things that are important like these decisions for the restructuring changes the entire dynamic of our school system and our district. And they're hiding a lot of information from us and claiming to be transparent when we just want to be kept in the loop and to have a say in what's happening with our education, and it seems like they're not taking that seriously," said high school junior Haley.

Carson is a junior. He said: "We've not been able to contact Mr. Campbell because his email has been deleted. And we all want him to know that we love him and care about him very much, and we're trying to make him proud."

"This is the most united Lawrence High School has been ever. We're all very upset about everything," said Hailey, a senior.

The Superintendent's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Students are also planning on being at Thursday night's school board meeting.

