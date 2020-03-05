Fact or Fiction: Medical officials on coronavirus

The Maine CDC announced Thursday that testing for the coronavirus is going to start at the state lab in the next few days.

Maine has no confirmed cases of the virus.

Still, with all the information out there about the virus, people are fearful.

It's important to be safe, be properly informed, and be careful about where you're getting your information.

"We are in a situation where this virus is a concern, but also a concern is fear and misinformation," said Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC Director. "Where we are right now is that the fear and misinformation can actually spread more quickly than the virus."

"I will tell you that I do not use Facebook as my information source," said Dr. James Jarvis from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. "That's because anybody can post anything there."

"A lot of times, if you don't have information, fears kind of fill in the gaps," said Dr. David Prescott from Acadia Hospital. "So, I think with something like this, you want to just get as accurate and as complete information as you can and not let your worries run away with themselves."

It's important to separate fact from fiction. Should you accept a package shipped from overseas?

"The scientific community has looked into that, and there is no risk from packages or materials or products that have been made in China," said Dr. Shah. "This virus really spreads from someone sneezing on you, so based on what we know right now, packages from China things of that nature do not pose any risk."

Do I need to wear a mask?

"For the general public, masks do not have any role or any value in preventing coronavirus or most other viruses," said Dr. Shah. "That leads to the question of where masks do have value. If you happen to be sick and you go to the hospital or the doctor's office, they might put a mask on you. The purpose of that mask is to prevent you from spreading respiratory droplets on to other people. The standard surgical masks that you see everywhere have some value in preventing somebody from spreading, but they don't play a role in helping somebody else prevent them from getting or inhaling the droplets."

When it gets warmer - will the virus die off?

"There are some that hypothesize that the warmer weather might play a role," said Shah. "At the same time, the virus is actively circulating right now in parts of the world that have pretty high temperatures like Singapore. So it's difficult to know. Like all scientific questions, we'll have to wait until the data is in."

In the end, every doctor we spoke with said the same thing - if you have questions, ask your doctor - go to either the Maine CDC's website, or the National CDC's website.

Here are links to both.

maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc

cdc.gov/coronavirus

