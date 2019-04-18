Facebook uploaded 1.5 million users’ email lists without consent

The social network has admitted it collected 1.5 million users' email contacts without their consent.

It's the latest privacy issue to hit the giant tech firm.

Facebook said Wednesday users' email contact lists had been unintentionally uploaded to Facebook following a design change almost two years ago.

A Facebook spokesperson said the firm did not realize this was happening until April of this year.

The company said they are in the process of deleting the mistakenly uploaded contact lists and that they had not been shared with anyone outside of Facebook.

The news was first reported by Business Insider on Wednesday.

