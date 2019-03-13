Facebook is down for some, Instagram is being glitchy, too

Facebook seems to be down in various forms particularly for those who are trying to log in on desktop. Some mobile apps seem to be working.

As for Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, the feed is showing up for some, but not others, but everyone is having trouble posting anything.

The outage, looking at Downdetector.com - is worldwide but hitting the U.S. and Europe fairly hard.

Some folks get a warning that says Facebook is doing “required maintenance” while others are getting a full on error message with the note, “We’re working on getting this fixed as soon as we can.”

Hmmmm, maintenance in the middle of a Wednesday, not overnight like most IT services.

Facebook finally tweeted - two hours after they started having issues.

WhatsApp also is in the Facebook family of products, but it seems to be working.

The last time Facebook went down was Nov. 20 - and it took Instagram with it then as well. That outage was the second time that month.

So of course, people are taking to Twitter for memes and mocking.

Right now, news outlets aren’t sure how you’re getting to this article because Facebook drives so much traffic... So thanks for clicking!

Don’t worry, there’s still SnapChat - so you can post selfies of yourself with weird filters; TikTok so you can pretend you’re on MTV in the late ’80s; oh, let’s not forget YouTube where most children watch TV these days.

And there’s probably some other underground social media network your kids aren’t telling you about.

