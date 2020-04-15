Facebook group is virtually bringing everyone to the table

With all of us spending more time at home, a certain room in your house may be getting more use than usual.

The kitchen.

But you're making fewer grocery trips, and you have limited options.

What do you do?

Well, there's a Facbeook group for that.

It's called Quarantine Kitchen.

Chef Brian Ross of Hampden created the group as a place to share his advice and recipes.

There are roughly 6,000 members including people from Maine to Japan.

In the group, you can find uses for those over ripe bananas you have sitting around, or different ways to use up that Easter ham you have left over.

There's everything from your fanciest, trickiest meal to a fresh made sandwich.

Ross says, "It became like this one enormous harvest table. People from literally all over the world started coming in and sharing the stuff on their table. And sometimes the people were separated by hundreds of thousands of dollars in income, but it was all equal at the table."

You can also learn how to make your own bread when there's none left on the shelf.

Ross says, "Absolutely astonishing how many people have said, 'I'm not going to go back to buying this.' Todd Simcox made some beautiful bagels, and they looked just as good as what you can buy at the store. I think people are learning skills that after things clear up, maybe they might not buy as many loaves of bread, or maybe they may not go out to eat as often, unfortunately, but I think things are going to change."

The group is continually growing.

Ross says he hopes it helps others in the community connect and come together during this trying time.

Anyone can join the group.

It's Quarantine Kitchen on Facebook.