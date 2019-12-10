Facebook friendship lands Orrington FD gym equipment

The power of social media landed a local fire department a brand new, to them, gym.

The owners at Gold's Gym are making some updates.

While replacing some equipment, they posted online they had some of their old stuff up for grabs.

Luckily, for members of the Orrington Fire Department, their Assistant Chief and Gold's owner are Facebook friends.

"We needed to move it out to make room for the new stuff that we are getting, so I just kind of threw it out there, and Chad reached out to me, and we are super happy," said owner Melissa Smith. "It's great equipment and still has a lot of use left in it, so we're very happy that it's going go to a place, and they're going to get some use out of it."

"This stuff is not cheap," said Assistant Fire Chief Chad Bean. "It's commercial grade equipment. It was exactly what we are looking for. All the stars happened to align."

We were there as they moved the equipment today.

It will go into storage until Orrington Public Safety's new building opens up in the Spring.

