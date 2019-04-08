Facade grant funding available in Bangor

Do you have a Bangor business that could use a face lift?

There's a program to help you pay for it.

City officials say there are grants available for facade improvements.

The program offers up to 15-thousand dollars that has to be either matched or exceeded.

Places like Mexicali Blues have won these grants in past years...

"Advantageous to the city because we are trying to encourage private investment in downtown, making the downtown more attractive to residents and to shoppers and to people that visit," said Community and Economic Development Officer Tyler Collins. "Really to improve the streetscape and to spur that private investment in downtown."

The applications have to be in by 1PM on April 26th.

For more information go to bangormaine,gov/facadegrant.

