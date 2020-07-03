FEMA helping with COVID-19 response efforts across New England

FEMA is helping with COVID-19 response efforts in Maine and across New England.

FEMA'S Administrator Captain Russ Webster told TV5 they've amped up their efforts.

When you think of FEMA, two things that come to mind are floods and hurricanes.

But, they've switched gears to adapt to the pandemic.

They coordinate personal protective equipment, provide testing swabs and reagents, and help states with sheltering efforts.

Webster says FEMA has also set up a long-term economic, healthcare, and housing recovery effort.

FEMA'S Administrator Captain Russ Webster, added, "Our focus working through the state is to explore fisheries, tourism, and the forestry sector. So what's FEMA'S role in that? Our role in that, just like the pandemic, is to bring the right federal agencies to the table."

Webster said they have people conducting interviews in several places around Maine like Millinocket to get a better idea on how they can help with recovery efforts.

Webster said FEMA is ready to respond if there's a resurgence of cases of COVID-19.