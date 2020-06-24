FEMA COVID-19 assistance now available in Maine

Local and tribal governments struggling financially because of COVID-19 can now apply for federal disaster relief reimbursements.

Maine was approved for a Disaster Declaration by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

FEMA will provide 75% reimbursement for costs associated with COVID-19, with a 15% state and 10% local match.

$35 million from Maine's portion of the CARES Act will cover the local portion.

"Municipalities across Maine are on the frontline of battling COVID-19," said Governor Janet Mills in press release. "With this action, I hope State government can somewhat ease the financial burden that budget-crunched municipalities face as we continue to confront this pandemic together. I also hope the Federal government will provide greater financial support and more flexibility in the use of Federal funds so that the State may be able to be more helpful in the future."

"Our Administration continues to look for ways to support local and tribal governments and other qualified entities during this challenging time, and we believe this is a helpful step," said Kirsten Figueroa, Commissioner of the Department of Administrative and Financial Services.

On May 20, 2020, the U.S. Treasury Department issued new guidance that the CRF can be used for this 25 percent local match and written assurance of that guidance is expected in the near future. Given that CRF cannot be used to backfill for government revenue losses, many local government expenses directly related to COVID-19 are likely eligible for FEMA reimbursement.

Applicants who may be eligible are encouraged to apply for assistance by contacting the Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) at maine.recovery@maine.gov.