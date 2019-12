The Federal Drug Administration and the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland released warnings Thursday reminding people how best to keep their pets safe during the holidays.

Here are their key pieces of advice:

1. Make sure dogs and cats eat holiday treats one at a time.

2. Don't give pets human food because it can cause stomach problems.

3. Poinsettia plants are poisonous to many animals.

4. Keep cats away from holiday ribbons because they can be easily ingested.