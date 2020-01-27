FBI, Kauai police aiding Idaho authorities in case of missing children

Kauai police and the FBI are now involved in a bizarre missing children’s case out of Idaho.

Authorities are trying to locate Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17. (Source: Rexburg Police Department/CNN)

A search warrant was executed Sunday at the Kauai Beach Resort on the east side of Kauai. Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell, parents of the missing children, have been staying there.

Sources say their rental car was seized but they were not arrested.

Kauai police also revealed they served Vallow with an order of petition on Saturday. Authorities hoped it would force her to bring her two children to Idaho’s Department of Health and Welfare.

Her two children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua Vallow, mysteriously disappeared at the end of September 2019. Daybell’s ex-wife also died a mysterious death in October.

“KPD’s desire is to continue to assist the Rexburg police in whatever way we can with their efforts to locate the missing children,” Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck said in a news release. “It’s our sincere hope that the children have a safe return.”

It’s not known how long Vallow and Daybell have been on Kauai. The investigation is ongoing and Rexburg police are the lead.

