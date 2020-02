An electrical problem is to blame for destroying a home in South Thomaston Saturday afternoon, according to the Village Soup.

Crews were called to the home off Waterman's Beach Road around 1:30 p.m.

We're told no one was home at the time the fire broke out.

No one was injured.

The newspaper reports that the state fire marshal was on scene and determined the cause was due to an electrical problem related to an outlet.