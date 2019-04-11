Extensive search underway for missing MDI man

Search efforts are underway at Acadia National Park for a local man who's been missing since Monday.

45-year-old Adam Emmett, who goes by "A.J.", was last seen near Schooner Head Overlook.

Emmett is from MDI.

Park officials say they understand some may want to come out to help, but they ask people to please avoid the search area.

If you have any information about where Emmett may be, you're asked to call Game Wardens at 973-3700 or Acadia National Park Rangers at 288-8791.

