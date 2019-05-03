Extensive drug raid Downeast: Authorities charge 25 people

25 people are facing federal or state drug charges as the result of an extensive investigation into the sale of drugs in Washington and Hancock Counties.

Authorities say most of the arrests were made Thursday at multiple locations in both counties.

Those arrested face charges ranging from drug trafficking to maintaining a drug involved premises to possession.

Officials say the drugs were being brought to the counties from New York.

Drug agents say during the raids they seized crack, fentanyl, and firearms.

United States Attorney Halsey B. Frank announced that Robert McKenna, 48, of Indian Township, Maine; Renita Honea, 57, of Jonesport, Maine; Chandra Hanscom, 44, of Cutler, Maine; Barry McCarthy, 43, of Columbia, Maine; Cody Look, 30, of Cutler; William Smeal, 32, of Hancock, Maine; Ralph Sawtelle, 27, of Lubec, Maine; Vestin Drisko, 40, of Beals Island, Maine; Cinque Grasette, 42, of New York, New York; Mujahedeen Hasan, 28, of Bronx, New York; Miquel Angel Franco, 22, of Bronx; Milo Danell Germany, 21, of Bronx; Julian Lloyd, 24, of Bronx; and Jordy Collado, 18, of New York, New York were arrested Thursday and charged by criminal complaint in U.S. District Court with distribution of cocaine base, commonly known as “crack,” heroin, fentanyl or cocaine and/or maintaining a drug-involved premises. Kevin Leroy Barner, 53, of Bronx, was also arrested Thursday, having been charged by indictment on March 28 with possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of crack. Christopher Cruz, 30, of Bronx; and Christopher Martinez, 29, of Bronx, were charged today by criminal complaint in U.S. District Court with possession with intent to distribute cocaine base. Timothy Cates, 40, of Cutler was charged Friday by criminal complaint in U.S. District Court with maintaining a drug-involved premises.

McKenna and Hasan were charged with distributing crack. Honea and Drisko were charged with distributing crack and heroin and maintaining a drug-involved premises. Hanscom was charged with distributing heroin. Look, Collado, Cruz, and Martinez were charged with possession with intent to distribute crack. Smeal and Lloyd were charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. McCarthy, Sawtelle, and Cates were charged with maintaining a drug-involved premises. Grasette was charged with distributing crack and heroin. Franco and Germany were charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Those individuals charged with violations of state law follow:

William Gatcomb (49) – Sullivan, Maine – Aggravated Trafficking Cocaine Base

Rachel Dwyer (46) – Sullivan, Maine – Unlawful Trafficking Cocaine Base

Jessica Dana (36) – Indian Township, Maine – Unlawful Trafficking Cocaine Base

Amber Douglas (24) – Lubec, Maine – Unlawful Trafficking Heroin

Wayne Dube (43) - Jonesport, Maine - Aggravated Trafficking Cocaine Base

John Moholland (50) – Princeton, Maine – Aggravated Trafficking Cocaine Base

Craig Price (29), New York, New York – Unlawful Trafficking Heroin/Cocaine Base

Timothy Cates (40), Cutler, Maine – Unlawful Possession Fentanyl

