Explosives threat shuts down Corinna Main Road

The threat of explosives in a business sparked an emergency response in Corinna this morning.

The Main Road in and out of town was closed for part of the morning.

Police responded around 9:30am to the Farmer's Table restaurant.

They say the restaurant received two calls from a man who said he placed explosives there.

Police quickly shut down all traffic in the area.

They went in the building with guidance from the Bangor Police Bomb Detection and found no threat.

They believe this is an isolated incident and that there was never a threat to the public.

Cpl. Ryan Fitch, penobscot county sheriffs office:

"Unfortunately there's many roads that converge in this one spot as you can hear with the traffic behind me so that's why we chose to shut everything down in close proximity."

No arrests have been made.

