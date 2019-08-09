Explosives threat shuts down Corinna business

A scary situation in Corinna Friday morning.

The threat of explosives in a business sparked emergency response.

Traffic was backed up in Corinna for more than an hour.

The main roads in and out of town were closed while crews responded to The Farmer's Table restaurant around 9:30 a.m.

Police say the owners of the restaurant received two calls from a man who said he placed explosives there.

"We quickly with the assistance of the Corinna Fire Department shut traffic down in the area, evacuated the building, and then Bangor Police Department Bomb Detection K9 came out and swept the building for us,” explained Cpl. Ryan Fitch of the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

The threat caused havoc for other business owners in the area.

Cynthia Menchetti owns Traditions Antiques and Collectibles across the street.

She had just opened up shop when police arrived and told her to get in her car and evacuate the area.

"I left my cell phone here because I was just grabbing my purse and I had left my cell phone on the counter. It was very scary. But, I just kept on driving up because the traffic was just crazy here,” said Menchetti. "I'm shocked. We were just rated #2 the country as the safest place to live so, it was shocking."

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

But, they want the public to know that all threats are taken seriously.

"We handle every one of them the same because we don't know if it's real or not until we get here and can determine otherwise,” explained Fitch.

Police are trying to determine who made the phone calls.

When they identify that person, criminal charges will follow.

