Explosion reported at Jay mill, details limited

Information is very limited, but authorities tell us they are responding to an explosion at the Pixelle Androscoggin Mill in Jay.

Preliminary reports are that all workers at the Jay mill have been accounted for. Officials are working to confirm that. It is unknown yet if anyone is injured.

TV5 spoke with an employee at the Jay Hannaford who says that a large plume of smoke is visible from over the mill.

She says there is debris scattered through their parking lot.

The store is nearly 2 miles away from the mill site.

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement on the explosion at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay:

“I am closely monitoring all information concerning the explosion at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay. Officials with the Department of Public Safety are on scene, along with first responders, and more are on the way. I will be in close contact with public safety officials regarding further developments and to direct all necessary State resources.

“I urge Maine people to stay far away from the scene, to stay safe and to allow first responders to work as quickly as they can. I ask the people of Maine to join me in praying for the safety and wellbeing of all those in and around this historic mill. In this already difficult moment, let us summon the strength and resilience which has defined us as Maine people throughout our history and which has sustained us and carried us through our most challenging times.”

