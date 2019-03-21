Experts share insight on toxic chemicals used in food packaging

The legislature's environment and natural resources committee brought in experts yesterday to talk about toxic chemicals.

They specifically focused on P-F-A-S, chemicals that are used in many products including food packaging.

Governor Mills recently called for a task force to research how prevalent P-F-A-S are in Maine and what to do about them.

The scientists shared their insight.

"My one thing that I hope is taken away is that we can't over generalize and use the general PFAs to cover a broad range of chemistries. Because like we talked about, one carbon is the difference between ethanol and methanol which has huge, drastic differences on your health."

Lawmakers will use this information as they discuss bills proposed to deal with the issue.

