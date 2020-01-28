Experts say now is the best time to sell or buy a home

Looking to buy or sell a home?

Experts say now is a great time!

The Maine Association of REALTORS reports sales of single-family homes in Maine increased by double digits in December.

Experts recommend listing now and preparing for more buyers coming forward in the warmer months.

New data from the National Association of REALTORS shows that nationwide, the supply for homes for sale has gone down dramatically.

With the current pace of sales, the total supply would sell out in three months.

Experts say it's also a great time to buy with mortgage rates about a full percentage point lower than they were a year ago.

Julie Dawson Williams, COO of ERA Dawson Bradford Company REALTORS says, "There are really low interest rates for buyers right now. So, there are a lot of buyers who fortunately have good credit and are out there looking to buy. We have a whole generation of millennials who are coming into that 25 to 35 range which is typical for first-time home buyers. So, they're getting more active in the market as well."

Folks at ERA Dawson Bradford say hiring a realtor can make a huge difference when trying to sell your home.

As buyers are looking for the home that best suits them, a low supply can really help a well-maintained, nicely staged home stand out.