Experts recommend drinking plenty of water, especially when wearing a mask

Friday is National Heat Awareness Day.

And experts want to share a few reminders with the summer months ahead.

Dehydration is one of the most common causes for hospitalization in the summertime.

So drinking plenty of water throughout the day is important.

And if you are spending time outside, remember to find some shade every so often.

Some are worried with the number of people wearing cloth masks that they will forget to keep drinking water.

“There is a shortness of breath element to it. It feels like you’re sucking air through this very heavy thick paper or mesh thing. And it’s almost like a mental barrier. Well this thing is in the way I can’t drink water. So the biggest thing is, and lot of folks are wearing the cloth ones which I think is really nice. They’re a little heavier so they remind you that you kind of have to take a break cause it hurts the ears. And so when you take that break, use that as a reminder to drink water," said Dr. Cassandra Muldoon of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Doctor Muldoon also recommends drinking flavored water to encourage hydration.