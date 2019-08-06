Experts discuss mental health, public connection to mass shootings

After the recent mass shootings in the United States, people are still asking questions, most notably, how can we stop this from happening again?

We turned to members of our community from different areas of knowledge about this conversation.

"It borders on utter insanity. I can't even imagine what's going on. As to what to do about it," said Dusty Dowse, a UMaine professor.

So, what can be done? Can these violent acts be stopped? We came to Husson University to speak with the Director of Legal Studies who is also a former NCIS special agent.

"I think often we don't pay enough attention to what people say and what people do."

John Michaud has worked in anti and counter terrorism.

"You can't prevent evil. Evil has been going on since the dawn of mankind. If it's obviously automatic weapons, assault weapons can kill more people in less time. And certainly that's something that needs to be looked at," he said.

Michaud says we need to be always need to be aware of our surroundings but not stop doing things in our every day lives.

"Don't stop going to a mall. Don't stop going to a bar because 'oh my god people got shot there.' This is so simple but then the bad guys win. Whether it's terrorists or just evil."

"Mental health professional are trying to understand what causes this. There is research money flowing in to try and study gun violence."

Dr. David Prescott is a psychologist with Acadia Hospital.

"We have tried really hard as health professionals to figure out is there predictive profiles? Can you figure out who is more at risk for doing these mass shootings, and there just really isn't one single profile to that. There are no psychological disorders that predict this kind of behavior. The best predictor of future violence is previous violence. So, I think while I'm glad to hear for more mental health treatment, that's great. We need it, but linking that to a mass shooting is problematic."

He feels people with mental illness are no more likely to become violent or aggressive then people without mental illness.

"That's the take home message. There are a few, within the community, a few psychological disorders where you were more worried about aggressive acts then others, and a lot of experts have said this, you can come up with some sort of correlation, but the vast majority of people who fit that profile, of you will, are not going to do anything violent."